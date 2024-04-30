Students, faculty call for resignation of Emory President following police crackdown on protestors

DEKALB COUNTY — Students and faculty at Emory University are demanding University President Greg Fenves step down.

This is following the aggressive crackdown and arrest of dozens during campus protests against the Israel-Hamas war and the controversial Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

“The administration was ruthless. The use of violence against students and faculty who were exercising the right of free expression non-violently is appalling. It’s a betrayal of what a university is,” said Emory professor Jason Francisco.

Last week, multiple Atlanta police officers, Emory campus police officers, and Georgia State Patrol troopers responding to the protests.

Police arrested 28 people and took them to the Dekalb County Jail Thursday.

Most were faculty and students. They faced charges including trespassing and resisting arrest.

Most were released the following day.

“I think the use of excessive force violence on students and faculty was pretty inexcusable,” said student Marly Goldman.

One professor said the university’s president gave police permission to physically remove demonstrators after they refused to take down tents set up in the campus quad, where graduation activities are set to take place.

Some faculty are circulating a no-confidence vote against Venves, although only the school’s board of trustees has the authority to remove him from his position.

The university has also taken action against a half dozen demonstrators who allegedly vandalized school buildings over the weekend with hate-filled spray-painted messages.

Plywood covered the graffiti vandalism on Monday.

Emory’s president released this statement on Monday: