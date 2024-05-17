Georgia’s Trevor Etienne, Kentucky’s Brock Vandagriff among SEC’s most impactful transfers

ATHENS — Georgia football landed what was arguably the ultimate X-factor in the SEC this season in the form of tailback Trevor Etienne.

The Florida transfer showed explosively between the tackles, around the end and out of the backfield as a receiver, giving Carson Beck the ultimate weapon.

And yet, SEC Network star Peter Burns points out there are other major impact transfers that he’ll be watching closely, including a former Bulldog.

“Etienne probably is at the forefront of that list,” Burns said. “And on the opposite side of it, I want to see what Brock (Vandagriff) will do in Lexington.”

