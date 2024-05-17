College

Georgia’s Trevor Etienne, Kentucky’s Brock Vandagriff among SEC’s most impactful transfers

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Hairy Dawg G Day (Joseph Sisson)

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

ATHENS — Georgia football landed what was arguably the ultimate X-factor in the SEC this season in the form of tailback Trevor Etienne.

The Florida transfer showed explosively between the tackles, around the end and out of the backfield as a receiver, giving Carson Beck the ultimate weapon.

And yet, SEC Network star Peter Burns points out there are other major impact transfers that he’ll be watching closely, including a former Bulldog.

“Etienne probably is at the forefront of that list,” Burns said. “And on the opposite side of it, I want to see what Brock (Vandagriff) will do in Lexington.”

Read more at DawgNation.com

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!