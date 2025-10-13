Local

East Cobb synagogue begins removing hostage memorial as Israeli captives return home

By WSB Radio News Staff
TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - OCTOBER 12: Candles lit by people in memory of the civilians and soldiers killed, and for the hostages that were taken to the Gaza Strip, in Dizingof Square on October 12, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel. Israel has sealed off Gaza and conducted airstrikes on Palestinian territory after an attack by Hamas killed hundreds and took more than 100 hostages. On October 7, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza by land, sea, and air, killing over 1300 people and wounding more than 2000. Israeli soldiers and civilians have also been taken hostage by Hamas and moved into Gaza. The attack prompted a declaration of war by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)
TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - OCTOBER 12: Candles lit by people in memory of the civilians and soldiers killed, and for the hostages that were taken to the Gaza Strip, in Dizingof Square on October 12, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel. Israel has sealed off Gaza and conducted airstrikes on Palestinian territory after an attack by Hamas killed hundreds and took more than 100 hostages. On October 7, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza by land, sea, and air, killing over 1300 people and wounding more than 2000. Israeli soldiers and civilians have also been taken hostage by Hamas and moved into Gaza. The attack prompted a declaration of war by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images) (Amir Levy/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

COBB COUNTY, GA — After Israeli hostages returned home, Rabbi Daniel Dorsch says a table and chairs outside his East Cobb synagogue, which had the names of the hostages, will be taken down.

Officials also plan to raise the Israeli flag back to full staff.

“They’ve been up for two years. The photos have shifted, and I am just so grateful that we now have the opportunity to take down that table,” Rabbi Dorsch said.

The move comes after last week’s announcement by President Donald Trump that the first phase of a cease-fire and hostage release deal with Israel and Hamas was reached.

Rabbi Dorsch says he hopes to build bridges with local Arab and Muslim residents as part of the healing process.

Across Georgia, reactions have been pouring in, including from U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff, who celebrated the release of the hostages.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!