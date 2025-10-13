East Cobb synagogue begins removing hostage memorial as Israeli captives return home

COBB COUNTY, GA — After Israeli hostages returned home, Rabbi Daniel Dorsch says a table and chairs outside his East Cobb synagogue, which had the names of the hostages, will be taken down.

Officials also plan to raise the Israeli flag back to full staff.

“They’ve been up for two years. The photos have shifted, and I am just so grateful that we now have the opportunity to take down that table,” Rabbi Dorsch said.

The move comes after last week’s announcement by President Donald Trump that the first phase of a cease-fire and hostage release deal with Israel and Hamas was reached.

Rabbi Dorsch says he hopes to build bridges with local Arab and Muslim residents as part of the healing process.

Across Georgia, reactions have been pouring in, including from U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff, who celebrated the release of the hostages.