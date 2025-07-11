Governor Kemp joins local family calling for release of loved one held captive by Hamas

ATLANTA, GA — As the wait continues for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas a local family makes a plea for peace as they hope for the release of their loved one held hostage since the October 7th attacks.

Ilay David’s brother, Evyatar David, was taken hostage more than 640 days ago while attending the Nova music festival. Now, he’s one of the last Israeli hostages remaining in captivity in Gaza. David says hostage families are enduring an emotional roller coaster.

“I think the Jewish heart has bled enough” David says.

Israeli consul general Anat Sultan-Dadon says, “this has to end.”

Governor Kemp says he’s praying for a deal.

“We will continue to stand with the Jewish people and the state of Israel” Kemp says.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio says both sides are closer to a deal than they’ve ever been.

Israel’s still pushing for a temporary deal that would include the release of half of the hostages still held in Gaza.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien and Ann Powell contributed to this story.