President Trump announces Israel and Hamas agreed on ‘first phase’ of Gaza cease-fire

President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that the first phase of a cease-fire and hostage release deal with Israel and Hamas has been reached.

“I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan,” Trump wrote. “This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace.”

The announcement comes amid ongoing international efforts to de-escalate the conflict and secure humanitarian aid in the region.