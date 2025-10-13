Senator Jon Ossoff reacts to release of remaining hostages in Gaza

ATLANTA — Georgia leaders are reacting to the news of the remaining hostages being released after being held captive in Gaza for more than two years.

U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff, who is a member of the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, celebrated the freedom of hostages.

“Today Georgians and the whole world celebrate the freedom of Israeli hostages from captivity in Gaza. I remain in awe of their families, their refusal to despair, and their advocacy. For those finally able to see and hold their loved ones, like the family of Evyatar David, I am full of joy. To others, whose kin were killed while in captivity, my family and I grieve for your loss. “Two years since the October 7th massacre, the release of the hostages and this cease-fire present hope for an enduring peace in Gaza. After two years of horror, countless thousands of civilian deaths, and unimaginable destruction, we must make every effort to ensure the peace holds. I commend the efforts of the Trump Administration and international partners to achieve this moment and will vigorously support the hard work ahead necessary to secure peace, security, and freedom for all people in the Middle East. — U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff

Evyatar David was taken hostage two years ago while attending the Nova music festival.

Last week, President Donald Trump announced the first phase of a cease-fire and hostage release deal with Israel and Hamas was reached.

The announcement came amid ongoing international efforts to de-escalate the conflict and secure humanitarian aid in the region.