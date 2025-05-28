‘Disturbing’ findings uncovered in 2024 BioLab fire in Conyers, investigators say

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Officials released “disturbing new findings” in the 2024 biolab fire investigation in Rockdale County.

According to the U.S. Chemical Safety Board, the company located in Conyers had more than seven million additional pounds of water that was reactive chemicals on site.

In addition, three million were stored outside of a firewall and beneath corroded sprinkler heads, investigators found.

“There is nothing in this report or any reporting that’s come out or any previous reporting about this incident suggests that this was a thoroughly managed facility from the company level,” Paul Glaze with the Georgia Conservation Voters said.

BioLab officials say they disagree with many of the claims made by the safety board.

Glaze adds that the report validates previous findings from other investigations.

Neighbors in other counties said they reported a chlorine smell and smoke spreading after the fire. The fire forced evacuations of nearby communities in Rockdale County, the closure of schools in the area and raised public health concerns.

Last week, the community in Rockdale County joined a town hall meeting to discuss holding the BioLab plant accountable for the fire.

BioLab were also fined over $60,000 by OSHA. In October, officials announced a federal lawsuit against BioLab and its parent company, KIK.

The company previously said they are ending operations.