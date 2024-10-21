Local

Biolab fire: Rockdale commissioner to announce federal lawsuit, schools return in-person

BioLab hotline

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Rockdale County Commissioner Sherri Washington will hold a news conference on Monday at 10 a.m. to announce a federal lawsuit against BioLab and its parent company, KIK.

The lawsuit will seek damages for the citizens and businesses that have been impacted by the fire. The incident last month was the fourth major incident at the BioLab since 2004.

Last week, people lined up outside the newly opened Community Assistance Center in Conyers, requesting payment from Biolab officials.

Meanwhile, Rockdale County Schools students will return to class in person for the first time in weeks on Monday morning.

Students in the district have been in virtual learning since a chemical fire at the Biolab facility late last month.

That fire has shaken the Rockdale community and forced a shelter-in-place order and impacting residents and businesses.

On Thursday, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), along with other emergency agencies and county leaders lifted a shelter-in-place order.


0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!