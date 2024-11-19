Residents near Bio-Lab plant in Conyers want to shut it down permanently

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA — A new push to close Bio-Lab includes another petition demanding its business license be revoked and be shut down for good.

The pool chemical company partially reopened earlier this month, following the massive fire causing it to shut down in late September. The September 29 fire at Bio-Lab’s Conyers plant left chemicals hovering over the parts of the community for several weeks and sickened people nearby.

Evacuations forced thousands to relocate and some, like Alex Boy and his pregnant wife aren’t sure they want to return. “Her doctor’s first response after hearing that we’re four miles away from the giant chemical fire Bio-Lab started was, ‘Can you move?’” Boy said.

He is also connected to the new Bio-Lab-related petition to revoke its business license. They believe this would be the fastest, easiest, way to do it under the law.

Local auto body shop owner Chris Floyd says he is excited about the latest online petition demanding that Bio-Lab’s business license be revoked.

Floyd said his health and his auto body shop were deeply affected by the chemical fire. So, he is in full support of this latest petition as well. “Could not come to work. People had their car over here and could get them out. Breathing the chemicals. I myself had to go down to Emory after breathing the chemicals,” said Floyd.

“We have already had three strikes. so why would we go through this again?” said Floyd.

If successful, the petition requires Rockdale County Commissioners to revoke the license of any business that impacts the health of the public.

The county has filed its lawsuit for damages. There is not a court date on record at this time.

On November 4, the plant was cleared for a partial reopen, allowing the distribution of their already stocked pool and spa cleaning products.