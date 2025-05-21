Georgia community joins town hall, hopes to hold company accountable for BioLab plant fire

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — People who work and live in a Rockdale County community are participating in a town hall meeting to discuss holding the BioLab plant accountable for a fire last September.

This comes days after the company said they are ending operations.

Officials say the plant in Conyers stored chlorine chemicals and a fire caused a massive plume of smoke which forced a shelter in place order for days, and in some cases, weeks.

People who work and live in the area near the plant are meeting with lawyers to discuss options for class action lawsuits and hope to hold the company accountable for the impacts of the bio lab fire.

BioLab were also fined over $60,000 by OSHA. In October, officials announced a federal lawsuit against Bio-Lab and its parent company, KIK.

Neighbors in other counties said they reported a chlorine smell and smoke spreading after the fire. Schools also closed in Rockdale County and several nearby counties as a precaution.

According to officials, around 17,000 people were evacuated in the area around the BioLab facility due to the fire.

The fire was the fourth incident at the facility since 2004.