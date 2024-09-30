Rockdale County chemical plant fire: Neighbors in other counties report strong chlorine smell

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — People in multiple counties are now reporting a chlorine smell and smoke spreading after a chemical plant fire in Rockdale County.

A fire broke out Sunday morning at the Biolab facility on Old Covington Highway. The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Sunday when a sprinkler system malfunctioned, which seems to have mixed with a chemical creating a plume.

The fire is out, but a thick plume of smoke can still be seen over 24 hours later. Rockdale County remains under a shelter-in-place order. According to officials, about 17,000 people have been evacuated in the area around the Biolab facility.

I-20 was shut down in both directions, but has since been reopened to motorists.

It’s not just Rockdale County that is feeling its effects.

Multiple schools have been closed in Rockdale County and neighboring Gwinnett County.

Residents in DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties have reported a strong chlorine odor.

“We are investigating the numerous reports of a haze and strong chemical smell across Fulton County. We are investigating and will pass along any and all information we receive. If you have concerns, STAY INSIDE, CLOSE windows and doors, TURN OFF A/C & other ventilation system,” Atlanta-Fulton County EMA said in a statement.

Officials are stressing that people should take this seriously.

“As the plume starts out, it could become very dangerous, and toxic. So, until we get those readings from EPA and EPD, we don’t know what those plumes consist of, so we want to keep everyone safe and away from it as much as possible,” Rockdale County Emergency Management Director Sharon Webb said.

Gwinnett County officials also put out a statement Monday morning letting residents know they are monitoring the situation.

“We’ve received calls from residents in parts of the county reporting haze and a chemical smell believed to be related to the BioLab chemical plant fire in Rockdale County. A low-pressure system has pushed fog into the area, and a lack of wind is causing the smell to linger. The smell should dissipate in a couple of hours as the wind direction shifts,” the statement read.

In a 2020 incident at the same location, the problem was a chemical that is often used to create swimming pool cleaning products that can create fumes when exposed to water.