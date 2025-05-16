Bio-Lab facility in Rockdale County shutting down

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA — In the aftermath of last year’s fire, Bio-Lab decides not to restart manufacturing at its Rockdale County plant.

The fire and resulting chemical cloud that hung over Rockdale County led to evacuations and shelter in place orders near the Conyers facility.

The company says it’s ending operations, despite progress in cleaning up the Conyers site following the fire last September.

The pool chemical maker says its distribution center will continue to operate and fill customer orders.

The company calls the decision not to restart production “difficult.” Bio-Lab faces a number of lawsuits and was fined over $60,000 by OSHA.