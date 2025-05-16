Local

Bio-Lab facility in Rockdale County shutting down

By WSB Radio News Staff
Rockdale County Chemical Fire: Biolabs has a history of fires at Conyers facility Thousand of people remain evacuated from their homes after a chemical fire broke out Sunday morning at the Biolab facility on Old Covington Highway. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA — In the aftermath of last year’s fire, Bio-Lab decides not to restart manufacturing at its Rockdale County plant.

The fire and resulting chemical cloud that hung over Rockdale County led to evacuations and shelter in place orders near the Conyers facility.

The company says it’s ending operations, despite progress in cleaning up the Conyers site following the fire last September.

The pool chemical maker says its distribution center will continue to operate and fill customer orders.

The company calls the decision not to restart production “difficult.” Bio-Lab faces a number of lawsuits and was fined over $60,000 by OSHA.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!