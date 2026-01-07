Henry County begins drafting ordinance to regulate data centers

HENRY COUNTY, GA — The Henry County Commission has begun the process of drafting a new ordinance to regulate data centers as applications for the facilities increase across metro Atlanta.

Commissioner Dee Anglyn says the ordinance is necessary because the county currently has no specific standards in place for data centers.

“With that being said, there are currently no standards that we have in place to protect you, the residents, plus its Henry Countians,” Anglyn said. She added the county fully expects to receive more data center applications in the near future.

Planning and zoning officials say their first draft is one of the more restrictive frameworks in the area. The proposal considers where data centers would be allowed, minimum site size, required setbacks from public rights of way, additional buffers from non-industrial uses, and larger setbacks from existing residential neighborhoods.

Kamau As‑Salaam, Henry County’s planning and zoning assistant director, says data center proposals are currently evaluated using general industrial zoning rules that were not designed for such intensive use.

Commissioners are also discussing possible restrictions related to water use. Officials say another public hearing will be held before any final vote, though no date has been set.

The move comes as other metro Atlanta counties take similar action. Most recently, the DeKalb County Commission paused approval of all new data center projects until the end of June while considering health and economic concerns from residents. Last month, Coweta County Commission voted to adopt guidelines addressing noise, land use, and water use for data centers.

Resident Tina Dover, who lives near a data center in neighboring Clayton County, suggested creating a separate zoning category for the facilities.

“Why not a completely separate category because they have a high energy consumption, low employment, and high security requirements,” Dover said.

More than 60 data centers are already operating across Georgia, with dozens more in development. Henry County officials say their goal is to put clear standards in place before additional projects move forward.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.