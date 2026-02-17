Survey reveals some people believe increase in data centers could become a campaign issue

ATLANTA — A new survey shows people believe the increase in data centers will be a campaign issue in their area in the next five years.

Politico and Public First’s poll finds nearly half of respondents believe data centers could become a campaign issue.

The poll also finds 37 percent of respondents would support a new data center built in their area, while 28 percent were in opposition, and 28 percent could not say.

There’s been opposition to new data centers in several metro Atlanta communities.

The DeKalb County Commission recently paused approval of all new data center projects until the end of June while considering health and economic concerns from residents. In December, Coweta County Commission voted to adopt guidelines addressing noise, land use, and water use for data centers.