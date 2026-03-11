Boycott against Target ends after more than a year, metro Atlanta pastor says

ATLANTA — The nationwide boycott against Target over its diversity, equity, and inclusion policies has ended after more than a year, according to a metro Atlanta pastor.

What began in early 2025 as a 40‑day fast from shopping at Target led by pastor Jamal Bryant of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church later grew into a broader nationwide boycott over the retailer’s rollback of DEI commitments.

Bryant says Target has now largely met the demands that drove the boycott, including progress toward a $2 billion commitment and renewed efforts to support Black‑owned businesses and historically Black colleges and universities.

“Target, in their commitment for $2 billion, has completed 97% of it. The remaining balance should be completed by Easter,” Bryant said.

He called the progress a sign that the boycott effort made a positive impact.

Bryant credited the congregation and clergy who joined the effort.

“It’s been a year! I’m grateful for the congregation and clergy who have taken the journey. I wanted to be a good steward and report back to the community on the status of the four things we asked for as a collective. Progress has been made and our efforts are not in vain. I’m not an ambassador of the brand, so I’m not pointing anyone in either direction, but arming you with the information to make the best decision… let us march on until victory is won,” he said.

Organizers also highlighted the economic influence of Black and Brown consumers, estimating the community spends about $12 million a day at Target stores nationwide.