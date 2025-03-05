Georgia pastor calls for ‘40-day fast’ from Target after revoking DEI policies

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Pastor Jamal Bryant of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest has called for people to avoid shopping at Target for the next 40 days.

This is in response to Target recently revoking its DEI initiatives.

Target announced in January that it planned to discontinue a program aimed at better serving Black employees, Black shoppers and Black-owned businesses.

“For America to operate with a blindfold as if we are in a post racial society is absolutely delusional,” Pastor Bryant said.

Diversity, equity and inclusion policies have come under attack from conservative activists and the White House. Walmart and several other American brands also have revoked or reduced their DEI commitments.

DEI policies typically are intended to root out systemic barriers to the advancement of historically marginalized groups in certain fields or roles, according to officials.

Pastor Bryant says at the conclusion of Lent, they will decide if they want to continue the boycott for an additional 40 days.

Bryant said there is a website to sign up for the 40-day fast against Target.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.