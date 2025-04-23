Target faces national boycott for failing to uphold promises to Black Community

LITHONIA, GA — What began as a 40-day fast from shopping at Target has now grown into a full-scale national boycott. Faith leaders and community organizers made the announcement during a town hall meeting held Monday night at Salem Baptist Church in Lithonia.

Dr. Jamal Bryant, senior pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, declared the shift, saying, “Today is the day that the fast becomes a national full boycott.”

The boycott follows what organizers describe as broken promises made by Target to the Black community in the wake of George Floyd’s death in 2020. At the time, Target publicly committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. But faith leaders say the company has since backed away from those pledges.

“We are engaged in this battle because you don’t get to walk away from your public commitments to Black people and think there would not be consequences and repercussions,” Dr. Bryant said.

Target recently rolled back elements of its DEI programs, aligning with broader shifts in corporate policy following changes in federal guidance under President Donald Trump’s executive order. The move sparked renewed frustration among religious and community leaders.

“I still firmly believe that our dollars can’t be taken for granted,” Bryant added. “And so until we are able to reach common ground, we’re going to stay off Target’s ground.”

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story