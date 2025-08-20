Metro Atlanta pastor says Target boycott will continue amid leadership change

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Metro Atlanta pastor Jamal Bryant, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church Senior Pastor says Target hiring a new CEO great news the desired effect of a boycott from earlier this year.

What began as a 40-day fast from shopping at Target, grew into a nationwide boycott. Bryant previously called on Black churches to boycott until Target restored its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. Pastor Bryant says the effort is already making an impact.

“Target’s stock dropped from $145 to $93 a share. Foot traffic is down 7.9%, and online sales fell 9.3%,” Bryant said.

Target’s challenges, however, date back to the post-pandemic era when inflation and reduced discretionary spending hit sales. New CEO Michael Fiddelke has focused on operational priorities like keeping stores clean and stocked, with no mention of DEI.

Earlier this year, Target scaled back parts of its DEI programs following changes in federal guidance under President Donald Trump’s executive order. The move frustrated religious and community leaders nationwide.

Bryant says the boycott will continue until the company fully restores its DEI commitments.