Atlanta police releases 911 call capturing chaos during CDC shooting

ATLANTA — The 9-1-1 call made after a gunman opened fire on the CDC headquarters in Atlanta has been released by police.

The call was more than eight minutes long on the afternoon of Aug. 8, 2025. It captured the harrowing moments during an active shooter incident near the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters.

In the call, gunshots were heard in the background as the caller informs the dispatcher that an officer is under fire.

“Across the street from the CDC, there’s an active shooter,” the caller said. “Please, there are no police here yet.”

Later on the audio, the caller informed dispatch the officer was shot.

“Oh my gosh that guy’s down,” the caller said. “The police officer is down.”

DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose responded to the scene and was tragically killed. He was 33. Rose had a wife, and two children with another baby on the way, officials said.

Officer Rose had been with the DeKalb County Police Department for just 11 months, having graduated from the police academy in March 2025.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations identified the shooting suspect as Kennesaw man Patrick Joseph White.

Investigators say White fired more than 180 rounds, shattering about 150 windows and doors across multiple buildings on the CDC campus. More than 500 shell casings were found, five firearms, and about 200 rounds impacted the CDC buildings, officials said.