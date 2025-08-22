Hundreds gathered to honor fallen DeKalb Officer David Rose

DUNWOODY, GA — Hundreds filled a Dunwoody church Friday morning to remember DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose, who was killed earlier this month while responding to the deadly shooting at the CDC.

Rose was honored as a hero, a natural leader, and a calm, confident presence on the force. Interim DeKalb Police Chief Greg Padrick said Rose embodied the best of policing.

“Officer David Rose, we thank you. We honor you, and though you are gone from our sight, you will never be gone from our hearts.”

The service included a 21-gun salute and drew law enforcement agencies from across Georgia, as well as many CDC employees who credited Rose with protecting their lives during the attack.

DeKalb CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson urged mourners to reflect on Rose’s legacy of service, sacrifice, and love. “Today we gather not to mourn but to be uplifted by the example of a man whose life is defined by service,” she said.

Rose was buried last weekend in a private ceremony.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story