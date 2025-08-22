CDC email suggests suspected shooter tried to access campus days before the attack

ATLANTA — Two weeks after the deadly shooting outside the CDC, new details are emerging about the suspect’s movements in the days leading up to the attack.

An internal CDC email indicates Patrick Joseph White may have attempted to enter the agency’s campus on August 6, just two days before the shooting.

Security video shows what officials describe as a “very high likelihood” it was White, though the footage does not provide 100% confirmation of his identity.

Jeff Williams, the CDC’s director of safety and security, wrote in the email that probing a site ahead of an attack is common for people planning violent acts. Williams also emphasized that existing security protocols prevented White from attempting to enter the campus on the day of the shooting.

Instead, investigators say White opened fire from a nearby drug store, unleashing hundreds of shots in the attack that left DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose dead.

