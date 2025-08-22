Community to honor DeKalb Officer David Rose at public memorial service

DUNWOODY, GA — A large crowd is expected to gather Friday morning for a public memorial honoring DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose, who was killed while confronting a gunman outside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The service begins at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church Atlanta in Dunwoody. Seating is first-come, first-served, and county officials are urging attendees to arrive early to allow time for security screenings.

County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson called on the community to stand with the Rose family, saying, “Let’s join together to give this family the support that it needs during its traumatic loss.”

Rose’s family held a private funeral on Sunday, but today’s memorial offers the public an opportunity to pay their respects. Among those attending will be CDC employees who credit Rose with protecting their lives during the deadly attack.

CDC Director Susan Monarez said she will be at the service to honor Rose, adding, “He lost his life in protection of the health and safety of others, and there is no greater calling than that. It absolutely breaks my heart that his widow and his two children and the baby on the way have lost their spouse and lost their father.”

Coworkers say Rose’s sacrifice will not be forgotten. CDC employee Cassie Strawn said, “We owe a debt of gratitude to Officer Rose, it really can’t be put into words. He and his family are top of mind.”

Fundraisers continue to support Rose’s family. The CDC Foundation is collecting donations, while a separate GoFundMe has already raised more than $568,000.

