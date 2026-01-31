Atlanta leaders encourages cold weather preparedness ahead of winter storm

ATLANTA — With metro Atlanta under a Winter Storm Warning, Atlanta city officials are warning people about cold weather preparedness.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency on Friday morning ahead of the winter storm as the state prepares for another winter weather system this weekend.
It’s important to protect the four P’s, which include people, pets, pipes, and plants.
People:
- Minimize time outdoors
- Wear layers
- Prepare for power outages
- Check on vulnerable populations
Pets:
- Limit time outdoors
- Ensure food and water doesn’t freeze
- Keep pets warm and dry
Pipes:
- Insulate pipes
- Open cabinets to expose pipes to hot air
- Disconnect hoses and turn off sprinklers
Plants
- Know temperature thresholds
- Cover plants before cold weather starts
The Georgia Department of Transportation is preparing for the approaching snowstorm by pre-treating roads with brine.
GDOT’s Natalie Dale says they have a lot of ground to cover with this storm.
“We have crews activated from southeast Georgia, so Brunswick, Savannah, all the way up to the northeast corner. Then we go all the way across to the northwest corner,” Dale said.