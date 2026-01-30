Governor Kemp declares State of Emergency ahead of weekend winter storm

ATLANTA — Governor Kemp declared a State of Emergency on Friday morning ahead of the winter storm as the state prepares for another winter weather system this weekend.
Posting on X, he said, "With back-to-back winter storms, we’re not taking any days off when it comes to keeping Georgians prepared and safe."
