Governor Kemp declares State of Emergency ahead of weekend winter storm

By WSB Radio News Staff
Gov. Kemp urges people to stay in and ‘let us do our work’ as ice storm impacts North Georgia As daylight started to break on Sunday morning, Kemp warned people that just because it may not look bad where they are, the worst is yet to come. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
ATLANTA — Governor Kemp declared a State of Emergency on Friday morning ahead of the winter storm as the state prepares for another winter weather system this weekend.

Posting on X, he said, "With back-to-back winter storms, we’re not taking any days off when it comes to keeping Georgians prepared and safe."

