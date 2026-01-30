Winter Storm Warning, Advisory in effect for Metro Atlanta through Sunday morning

For the third weekend in a row, wintry weather will impact the state of Georgia.

This round will bring snow showers to areas that are still recovering from last weekend’s ice storm.

As of Friday morning, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for eastern half of Metro Atlanta, including I-85 and I-985. This is the area that can expect 2″ to 3″ of snow accumulation, with potentially higher amounts in isolated locations.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for western Metro Atlanta, including Georgia 400 and I-75. This is the area that can expect a dusting to 1″ of snow accumulation, which would be enough to impact travel.

What to Expect Saturday

Below is the hour-by-hour Futurecast Radar for Saturday. Note that snow showers will occur in the Metro area, however gusty winds will prevent a lot of the snow showers from accumulating on surface areas.

Averaging all of the models together, the signal is showing a sharp drop off of where the “accumulating snow” and “no accumulating snow” will take place in north and east Georgia.

Be aware that any snow that survives to the ground will stick, as temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 20s throughout the day on Saturday.

Even with little to no accumulation expected for Metro Atlanta areas, be mindful of slick spots on roadways that become damp from the light amount of snowfall.

Long Duration Cold Snap on the Way

Don’t let the snow showers be a distraction!

All of Metro Atlanta will endure a long stretch of freezing temperatures, with some locations at or below freezing for 48 to 60 hours.

Arctic Blast

If you have any outdoor activities planned for Saturday and Sunday, consider the following:

Saturday morning lows will be in the 20s, afternoon highs will stay around 25-29 throughout the afternoon

Wind gusts 30 mph will make the “feels like” wind chills stay in the 10s for much of the afternoon Saturday

Sunday morning lows will be in the 10s, afternoon highs will stay around 30-35

Sunday morning wind chills will be -5 to 5 degrees

With conditions this cold, hypothermia will be an issue for anyone working outdoors for a long amount of time. In addition, any exposed extremities (ears, nose, fingers) can experience frostbite if left uncovered for more than 30 minutes.

Finally, mind the pipes and pets as both may freeze if left unattended during this cold snap.

