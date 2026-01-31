Snow flurries expected across parts of north metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Snow flurries are expected to move into parts of metro Atlanta within the next hour as temperatures across the region remain below freezing.

Meteorologists say flurries are developing across North Georgia and are expected to drift south into areas north of I-285, including counties in the north metro.

While any snowfall is expected to be light, temperatures across metro Atlanta are already below freezing and are expected to continue dropping through the day.

Drivers are urged to stay alert as cold conditions persist