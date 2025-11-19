Atlanta icon T.I. releases new episode of popular ‘expediTIously’ podcast

ATLANTA — Atlanta hip-hop icon, actor, entrepreneur and community advocate T.I. returned to the mic this week with the season premiere of his acclaimed podcast, “expediTIously.”

The first episode of the highly anticipated new season released on Tuesday features NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson in a candid, hour-long conversation.

The new season marks T.I.’s full dive back into long-form storytelling with cultural icons, trendsetters and influential voices. Iverson leads the lineup, followed by conversations with fellow NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal and several other major figures shaping sports, music, and culture.

His earlier seasons of “expediTIously,” released between 2019 and 2021, featured more than 100 guests—from Cardi B to Chris Tucker to Mike Tyson—drawing millions of listeners across more than 100 countries on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and social media.

The new premiere episode brings Iverson’s voice into that legacy. According to officials, the conversation is “unfiltered and touches on fame, ‘practice,’ mistakes, pressure, and redemption.” Iverson also discusses his new book, “Misunderstood.”

The return comes as T.I. continues a wave of creative momentum. His recent single “Thank God" featuring fellow Atlanta rapper and community leader Young Dro, Kirk Franklin, and Sunday Service, is currently a Top 10 hit on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart.

T.I. recently received a Grammy nomination for the single “Headphones” with fellow Atlanta rappers Lecrae and Killer Mike.

T.I.’s footprint has expanded well beyond music.

In November 2023, he opened an affordable housing complex in Atlanta called Intrada Westside. In 2024, T.I. and Killer Mike reopened community staple Bankhead Seafood.

The “Urban Legend” rapper is the founder of the Atlanta-based social justice non-profit organization Us or Else. He has also consistently given back to the community through his Harris Community Works organization.

T.I.’s impressive acting résumé includes films such as “ATL,” “Takers,” and “American Gangster.” He made his directorial debut in 2023 with the independent comedy “Da’Partments” and has remained active with his comedy collective, the Haha Mafia, a talented and dynamic group of comedians and creatives including Kelly K Dubb, Erica Duchess, Ronnie Jordan, Tyler Chronicles, Navv Greene, and Jayski.

In 2018, T.I. opened his world renowned Trap Music Museum on Travis Street, and in 2022, he opened the popular restaurant Trap City Café next door.