Atlanta hip-hop icon T.I. announces he’s retiring from performing later this year

ATLANTA — Atlanta rap icon T.I. has announced that he’s hanging up his microphone and retiring from performing musically later this year.

The rapper, whose real name is Clifford Harris, made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

He said that the annual Jingle Ball on Dec. 19 at State Farm Arena will be his last live performance. He is scheduled to headline the Jingle Ball alongside T-Pain and Sexyy Red.

“I appreciate y’all for offering me my last working gig because I do not need the money anymore and I will not be performing,” he said. “I don’t want to do it anymore… I don’t want people to pay me to hop around and sweat for their entertainment anymore.”

T.I. has released 11 hit albums on Billboard including multiple platinum albums. His last album titled “The Libra: The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta” was released in 2020. He announced in 2023 that he wants his final two albums to be called “Kill the King” and “Kiss the King.”

He has released many hits, features, and popular songs including “24′s”, “Bring Em Out,” “In Da A,” “Rubber Band Man,” “You Don’t Know Me,” “What You Know,” “Big Things Poppin,” “Swagga Like Us,” “Top Back,” “About The Money,” “Step,” “We In This,” “Family Connect,” “About the Money,” “No Mediocre,” “My Potna,” and more.

He recently released the song “Thank God” with Atlanta rap legend Young Dro and legendary singer Kirk Franklin.

In addition to his iconic music career, T.I. is also a prominent business owner with a film/TV production company Grand Hustle Films, popular clothing lines Akoo, Hustle Gang, a real estate holdings company, organizations Us or Else and Harris Community Works.

He also has starred in multiple films including “ATL,” “Takers,” “American Gangster,” and more. T.I. made his directorial debut in 2023 with the movie “Da Partments.”

In November 2023, he opened an affordable housing complex in Atlanta called Intrada Westside.

He is also the owner and founder of the world renown Trap Music Museum located at 630 Travis Street. The Trap Music Museum opened in 2018 and is located next door to his popular restaurant Trap City Cafe, which opened in 2022.

Last month, T.I. and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, were awarded $71 million in a lawsuit claiming the intellectual property rights of a music group they started, the OMG Girlz, with were violated by a line of dolls.

The couple first filed their lawsuit against MGA Entertainment over their line of L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. dolls in 2020.