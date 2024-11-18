T.I., Killer Mike celebrate reopening of Bankhead Seafood with Atlanta community

ATLANTA — Atlanta it’s official. Bankhead Seafood, a staple in the Atlanta community for decades, is back open for business.

Hundreds of community members, dignitaries, food influencers, family, friends and supporters gathered to celebrate the grand reopening on Sunday.

Hip-hop icons, entrepreneurs, and activists T.I. and Killer Mike have collaborated multiple times in their careers. Now, Bankhead Seafood may be among their most impactful collaborations.

The historic restaurant, originally owned by Helen Brown Harden, closed its doors in 2018. Both T.I. and Killer Mike said the goal was to honor her legacy and continue on her tradition in the westside community.

“It’s a pleasure and an honor to be able to reintroduce this legendary experience back to the community,” T.I. said. “Ms. Harden has been feeding this community and offering employment opportunities. She has served as an example of entrepreneurship and success on this side of town, on this very street and in this very building. It’s an honor to carry on this legacy alongside my partner Killer Mike.”

The Atlanta hip-hop icons, entrepreneurs and activists said they wanted this to be the stepping stone towards bringing new life into the west side community, and to Atlanta.

“For 50 years, a woman named Helen Harden started as a woman with a goal and ambitions to feed people food along Bankhead Highway. For 50 years, she worked her hands to the bones,” Killer Mike said. “TIP and I were two of the many children who had the chance to get substance from her food, a fern talking to if we got out of line, and our parents knew that someone cared about us and fed us.”

Killer Mike and T.I. addressed the crowd of supporters and say their goal was to create something for the community while continuing the legacy of Harden. Killer Mike’s message was simple. He doesn’t want Atlantans to drive 20 minutes north or south to buy food when they can drive five minutes from their homes.

In 2023, T.I. opened the Intrada Westside, his first affordable housing development minutes from Bankhead Seafood on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. Krystal Peterson, one of the real estate developers behind both Bankhead Seafood and the Intrada Westside was happy to see the revitalization come to fruition.

The inspiration behind buying Bankhead Seafood came years ago. T.I. says one day, he was filming a music video with D.C. Young Fly and he asked if they could film nearby and ‘she said as long as you don’t disturb my customers.’ When T.I. went inside to buy some food, Harden pulled him to the side and asked if he wanted to buy the restaurant so she could retire.

When T.I. called Killer Mike about buying it together, he said he “was going to buy a Hellcat” and decided to do a joint ownership.

There was a four-year process to reopen and a lot of push back from others who didn’t believe in the vision of reopening Bankhead Seafood. T.I. and Killer Mike met with neighborhood associations in Bankhead, worked with community organizations to listen to feedback from residents and rezoned a property for extra parking.

“We decided to do what Maynard Jackson, Jr. challenged Atlanta to do in 1973, and that’s invest in the Black community,” Killer Mike emphatically told the crowd.

Popular hip-hop historian, cultural phenomenon and entrepreneur Larry “NuFace” Compton said he is proud to see Bankhead Seafood reopened.

“To see the return of an Atlanta landmark such as Bankhead Seafood is huge for numerous reasons,” NuFace said. “The traffic it will bring to that neighborhood and community. The collaborative efforts of Killer Mike and his wife Shay, TI and Krystal Peterson is to be celebrated as an extension of legacy from the original family.”

Former Atlanta Mayor Ambassador Andrew Young, and Dr. Bernice King were among the many prominent dignitaries and community leaders to celebrate.

Democratic State Representative Inga Willis from Atlanta presented a citation signifying the restaurant reopened for business.

“Thank you Ms. Harden for the place that you’ve built for us,” Willis said. “We are obligated as this generation to activate and cultivate more entrepreneurships on this street and in this neighborhood. The state of Georgia has a commitment to the city and also to Michael Render and Clifford Harris for all that they aspire to do.”

Willis presented acknowledgment from Gov. Brian Kemp and State Legislature to recognize Bankhead Seafood as a new business in Atlanta.

The new menu will be led by Chef Sabrina Thompson, according to a social media post by Killer Mike. The restaurant also has a revamped rooftop with great vibes and a full bar.

“I was a supporter when I first moved to Atlanta and I’m a prouder supporter now,” NuFace said. “I once visited every food spot Big Gipp named on Soul Food, so to see his lyrics adorned on the stairs is big for me as a rap fan.”

T.I. and Killer Mike have always been outspoken about investing in Black communities. Now, they’re continuing to give back together by providing inspiration, new opportunities and celebrating those who paved the way for them.

“Thank you to this community,” T.I. said. “This community saw our value, this community saw something special in myself and Mike before we made it to Hollywood or any illustrious heights. Before anyone else recognized us, this community said we were superstars. Thank you to the westside community, to Atlanta, to Ms. Harden for paving the way for us. I hope that we do her proud and continue on the legacy that she started,” T.I. said.

“This is what Maynard wanted to see Atlanta be,” Killer Mike said. “Let’s reinvest in our communities. Bankhead Seafood does not only belong to this community, it belongs to all of Atlanta.”

Bankhead Seafood is open Sunday - Thursday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.