Killer Mike talks to Atlanta students about guns, gangs and violence

ATLANTA — Three-time Grammy-award winner Killer Mike is using his celebrity to encourage kids to stay away from guns, gangs and violence.

The artist spoke to students at Tri-Cities High School in East Point on Wednesday. It’s all part of an effort to work toward crime solutions.

The incident happened behind the high school football stadium after a basketball game in February. The police chief doesn’t want to see a repeat of that.

He knows that when it gets hot and school lets out, juvenile crime increases.

That’s why he brought Killer Mike to the school to listen to student’s concerns and give them some sound, life-saving advice.

“Why can’t I gang bang and all of my other friends do it?” one student asked the rapper, whose real name is Michael Render.

“I never joined a gang, because it was never about making money,” Killer Mike said.

The rapper said he understood boys want to be part of a group, but not a group that takes lives and destroys futures.

“I don’t understand how you can see for years and years and years something be unsuccessful and want to keep participating in the same way,” Killer Mike said.

East Point Police Chief Shawn Buchanan said that summer is the most violent time for youth.

He helped bring the rapper to the high school to answer students’ questions and also record videos to help students understand that violence, guns and gangs are a dead-end road and encourage them to stay safe for the summer.

The rapper also saw students perform a skit about the dangers of joining gangs.

“Why can’t I use a gun? All my other friends do it,” a student asked.

“I’m not offended by your want or curiosity about guns, but I’d like for you to engage guns with professionals and not just with your friends,” Killer Mike said.

The rapper suggested joining a gun club or hunting with your family.

The students had questions about suicide, bullying and kids harming themselves. Killer Mike answered honestly.

He told Jones that he’s just giving back to what was given to him.

“Because someone chose to inspire me, it is my choice to do the right thing and do the same thing,” Killer Mike said.