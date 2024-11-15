Atlanta icons T.I., Killer Mike reopening historic Bankhead Seafood this weekend

ATLANTA — It’s official.

Bankhead Seafood, a staple in the Atlanta community for decades, is set to reopen on Sunday.

Years after the restaurant closed its doors, hip-hop icons, activists and entrepreneurs T.I. and Killer Mike joined forces to revitalize the beloved restaurant.

While hip-hop icons, activists and entrepreneurs T.I. and Killer Mike have collaborated several times musically, buying and revitalizing Bankhead Seafood together may be among their biggest collaboration to date.

“Killer Mike, Shana Render, Krystal Peterson and T.I. have revived this Westside staple, with a new menu led by Chef Sabrina Thompson,” according to an Instagram post by Killer Mike.

T.I. and Killer Mike have always been outspoken about giving back to their community.

Atlanta native Corey Cotton said he’s proud to see the historic restaurant reopen.

“With Bankhead Seafood reopening, I’m proud of Killer Mike and TIP for buying back the block, promoting and keeping the area Black,” Atlanta native Corey Cotton said. “I plan on visiting Bankhead Seafood more than once.”

Killer Mike, whose real name is Michael Render, is a well respected producer, writer, and influential artist. He owns multiple businesses in Atlanta, including his barbershop “The SWAG Shop” in Atlanta.

In early 2024, Killer Mike won three Grammy Awards for Best Rap Album for his album “Michael,” Best Rap Song and Performance for “SCIENTISTS AND ENGINEERS.” He also won a Grammy Award with Outkast for the hit song “The Whole World” in 2003.

T.I., known as the “King of the South” has released 11 albums on Billboard including multiple chart-topping albums. His last album titled “The Libra: The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta” was released in 2020.

He has released many hits, features, and underground songs including “24′s”, “Bring Em Out,” “In Da A,” “Rubber Band Man,” “You Don’t Know Me,” “What You Know,” “Big Things Poppin,” “Swagga Like Us,” “Top Back,” “About The Money,” “Step,” “We In This,” “Family Connect,” “About the Money,” “No Mediocre,” “My Potna,” and more.

Killer Mike is set to perform on tour with legendary comedian Dave Chappelle as they embark on a co-headlining tour with the Mighty Midnight Revival. Chappelle and Killer Mike have a scheduled tour stop at the Fox Theatre on Sunday.

Killer Mike is best known for releasing many hit songs, and features including “Neva Scared” with Bone Crusher and T.I., “The Whole World” with Outkast,” “Kryptonite” with Big Boi, BlackOwned C-Bone, Rock D, and Purple Ribbon All-Stars, “Kill Jill” with Jeezy, “Get Em Shawty,” “Run the Jewels” with Run the Jewels and El-P, “Run” with Young Thug, “That’s What I Thought” with T.I. and Mac Boney, and more.

In 2018, T.I. opened his world renown Trap Music Museum off of Travis Street in Bankhead. He also opened up Trap City Cafe with Mike Upscale off of Northside Drive.

In 2023, T.I. opened The Intrada Westside, his first affordable housing development off of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in Bankhead.

“The arts and entertainment industry in this city has been able to collaborate and, I guess, be profitable enough to offer the community so many things that are much needed,” T.I. previously said.

Cotton says reopening the restaurant will inspire others to buy back their blocks and to invest in the Atlanta community.

“More Black entrepreneurs should invest more in some of the low-income areas of Atlanta,” he said.

The doors officially open on Nov. 17.