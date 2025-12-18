Atlanta icon T.I. joins mentors in uplifting Next Level Boys Academy students

ATLANTA — There’s an old saying, “it takes a village to raise a child.” At Next Level Boys Academy, that village is made up of students, mentors, and volunteers working together to uplift, support, and inspire one another while helping young men make the most of their second chances.

Atlanta hip-hop icon, philanthropist and entrepreneur T.I., through his nonprofit Harris Community Works, celebrated the Next Level Boys Academy students at an event at Topgolf in Atlanta on Wednesday.

The Next Level Boys Academy is an innovative mentoring organization for boys and young adult men ages 5 to 25. The Next Level Boys Academy features both a preventative program for younger boys and a diversion program for first-time offenders.

“There is the prevention program, which may involve a mom raising a young man by herself and reaching out to us at an earlier age so we can guide him before trouble arises,” Gary L. Davis Sr., the founder and Executive Director of Next Level Empowerment Center Inc. said. “The intervention program is our diversion program where a young first offender who has committed a crime, instead of going to prison for 10-15 years, comes to us for 12 months and we divert years of prison time.”

T.I., who refers to himself as a ‘vessel,’ used the day to pour positivity into the students’ lives, sharing lessons that extended beyond the classroom or golf course.

“It’s important for me to take time out and congratulate the young men who have taken the initiative to take accountability to turn their life around, correct their mindset, learn from their mistakes, and progress,” T.I. said. “Next Level Boys Academy is an important program because Gary has partnered with judges and legal institutions to allow judges to commute sentences for juveniles if they complete this program. That is important because everybody deserves a second chance, especially when you grow up in extreme conditions that you weren’t in control of.”

“For the past several years, T.I. and Harris Community Works went to DTLR for a shopping spree. This year, we wanted to do something different because we know T.I. is into golf. We wanted to celebrate the holidays and honor these young men at Topgolf. The energy, the smiles, the focus, the pivot to do this is absolutely amazing,” Davis said.

Since the programs’ inception 16 years ago, Davis has commuted countless years of prison time for young men and women. Through the program, Davis and staff connect students with positive role models.

Sheldon Nared, one of the students in the program, credits Davis for being a father figure in his life.

“I got into trouble in Clayton County and was charged with five felonies in 2019. My lawyer contacted Coach Davis and that’s how I got involved in Next Level Boys Academy. He’s taught me how to be a great man and great father. Mr. Gary Davis always has a special saying, ‘trust the process.’ That’s the best advice I can give to youth in the program.”

The students received gift bags and other treats ahead of the holidays.

“T.I. helps out all year with us. Every Christmas, he does something for all of us. It means a lot,” Nared added.

Atlanta native Preston Lawson, another student in the program, reflected on the guidance he received.

“When I was 10 years old, my stepdad was in jail, so I didn’t have a father figure. Coach Davis stepped in and prevented me from getting into trouble. Coach Davis means a lot to me. He’s one of the true father figures that I hold dear to my heart. If I have a son one day, I’ll bring him to this program,” Lawson said.

Thuy-An Julien, President of US or Else and T.I.’s Chief of staff, highlighted T.I.’s influence and presence at the event.

“Some of these boys had never touched a golf club before, so it was really cool to see,” Julien said. “It’s super important when T.I. shares his story personally with the students. His heart is in it, and he tells you how it felt growing up. T.I. always says, ‘it’s a blessing to be a blessing,’ and it’s very important to him and to us at Harris Community Works and Us or Else. There’s so much people don’t see in the big heart he has.”

Davis and the mentors at Next Level Boys Academy strive to guide students to become better versions of themselves.

“I’ve always lived in an environment with a father saying to do what is necessary. This is necessary and I know they appreciate it,” Davis added.

Atlanta rapper and community activist Young Dro, prominent music executive Kawan Prather, P$C rapper Mac Boney and artist Buddy Red also enjoyed the Topgolf event.

The students continued building camaraderie and enjoyed themselves at Wednesday’s event, happy to be part of a growing community.

“You’re not defined by your mistakes or by falling down, you’re defined by how you get up. That’s what these kids are learning,” Julien added. “The boys support each other and there are other people you can lean on—you don’t have to do everything on your own.”

T.I.’s words left the students inspired, a reminder that the village around them supports them as continue their journeys.

“Thank God for the blessings and the opportunities that you have,” T.I. concluded. “Hold that near and dear to your heart and stay focused on the future, not the moment. Don’t let a moment overrun a movement. Each of you have capabilities to lead, start, and maintain a movement. Wake up with one intention in mind and that’s to be better than you were yesterday.”

For those interested in getting involved, visit Harris Community Works website or Next Level Boys Academy for more information on the program.

Next Level Boys Academy students at Topgolf (WSB Radio)

