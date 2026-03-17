Atlanta airport delays continue as TSA shortages and weather cause disruptions

ATLANTA — Air travel disruptions continue Tuesday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport following Monday’s severe weather and ongoing staffing shortages at security checkpoints.

Delta Air Lines requested a ground stop from the FAA Tuesday morning as the airline worked through a backlog of flights caused by weather in Atlanta and across the country. The ground stop has since been lifted, but delays continue.

Delta accounts for more than 130 of nearly 200 canceled flights at the airport Tuesday morning, with more than 140 additional flights delayed.

The airline described the pauses as part of a “traffic control management program.” United Airlines also initiated ground stops Monday in Atlanta and Houston.

At the same time, long lines are continuing at TSA checkpoints due to staffing shortages tied to the partial government shutdown.

Correspondent Kris Van Cleave says the situation comes during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

“TSA sick calls have more than tripled during the shutdown nationally just as the nation’s airlines expect a record 171 million flyers for spring break,” Van Cleave said.

At last check, TSA wait times at Hartsfield-Jackson topped an hour and a half. The lower north checkpoint remains closed, with waits of more than 100 minutes at the main checkpoint and about 70 minutes at the north checkpoint.

Across the country, more than 10,000 flights have been delayed or canceled.

A traveler described how she is coping with the delays.

“A great book, and chargers for all of my devices,” she said.

Local TSA union president Aaron Barker says workers are feeling the strain as the shutdown continues.

“TSA employees did not cause this shutdown, yet they are bearing the burden of congressional inaction,” Barker said.

Barker says TSA agents have now missed two paychecks and many are struggling financially.

“And the financial consequences of this shutdown damage credit, missed payments, and lost housing will remain after the government re-opens,” Barker said.

He says some agents are dealing with eviction notices, repossessions and empty bank accounts.

“Unlike other federal agencies, such as ICE and CBT, TSA are working without pay. Many are coping with eviction notices, vehicle repossession, empty refrigerators, overdrawn bank accounts,” Barker said.

Barker says some workers have taken second jobs and is calling on Congress to act so agents can be paid and travelers can remain safe.

Weather remains a factor, but officials say staffing shortages tied to the shutdown are also contributing to delays.

“The vast majority of TSA workers are on the job, but those sick calls are growing by the day and some simply can’t afford to come to work. The disruptions are spotty but are becoming more common, and now some airports are urging flyers to arrive here three to four hours before their flights,” Van Cleave said.

Airports are expecting a record 171 million travelers for spring break and Easter travel in the coming weeks.

Officials are urging travelers to check with their airlines before heading to the airport.