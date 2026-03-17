Ossoff pushes for TSA funding as partial government shutdown continues

ATLANTA — Georgia Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff says he will continue to push for funding for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) as the partial government shutdown continues.

He says he wants the Senate to approve bills that would split off funding for agencies not tied to the ongoing dispute over immigration enforcement.

“There’s no reason that we shouldn’t be able to fund the rest of those agencies including TSA in the meantime,” Ossoff said.

The standoff centers on a Democratic push for new restrictions on immigration agents, which has delayed funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

Ossoff says the disagreement is limited to immigration enforcement policies.

“The disagreement, the dispute, is really limited to the tactics that have been used by ICE across the country,” Ossoff said.

He says lawmakers have proposed standalone bills to fund agencies like TSA and the Coast Guard while negotiations continue.

“We’ve put forth proposals to fund TSA, fund the Coast Guard, fund all of the agencies within Homeland where there are not policy disagreements,” Ossoff said.

Republicans have voted down those measures, arguing it would be unfair to other federal workers who would still be working without pay during the shutdown.

The ongoing funding dispute has contributed to long wait times at TSA checkpoints at Atlanta’s airport.

WSB Radio’s Austin Eller contributed to this story.