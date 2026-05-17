10th-seeded Bulldogs headed to 4th straight super regional with win over Clemson

ATHENS, Ga. – Sophomore Addisen Fisher’s complete game shutout and senior Marisa Miller’s solo home run helped the 10th-seeded Georgia Bulldogs advance to its fourth-straight Super Regional with a 5-0 win over Clemson on Sunday afternoon at the Jack Turner Stadium.

SOFTBALL | vs. Clemson | W, 5-0

Winning Pitcher: Addisen Fisher (12-5)

Losing Pitcher: Abby Dunning (9-10)

Fast Facts:

RHP Addisen Fisher made the start in the circle going the distance in the shutout win with two hits, two walks and three strikeouts.

Senior Marisa Miller recorded her third home run of the season – and first since April 2, 2026, at Texas A&M – to open the scoring in the top of the fourth inning.

Georgia added on a pair of runs in the fifth inning off a bases-loaded walk by senior Tyler Ellison and a sac-fly to right field by Miller.

The Bulldogs stretched the lead to five behind senior Sarah Gordon’s sac-fly and freshman Gabi Novickas’ RBI double in the top of the sixth.

Keirstin Roose and Jaydyn Goodwin each recorded two hits in the win. In the Athens Regional, the pair combined for nine hits, eight runs, three doubles, two home runs and six RBI.

Georgia’s win marks the fourth straight trip to Super Regionals for the program. It is the second time in program history that the Bulldogs have reached four-straight Super Regionals (2008-2012; five straight).

Impressively, the senior class has now reached the Super Regionals in every season they have played at Georgia.

This will also be the program’s 15 th overall Super Regional appearance.

overall Super Regional appearance. The Bulldogs move to 3-4 all-time against Clemson. Coach Baldwin moves to 17-10 all-time in NCAA tournament play.

Key Quotes:

Georgia Head Coach Tony Baldwin

Opening Statement

“Just a great day, a great weekend. Proud of the way that we went about the game. Eight walks, I think, nine yesterday, eight today. The discipline that we showed is one of the core things that we’ve talked about all season - controlling the strike zone from the circle and in the batter’s box. Obviously, we did that really well. We had eight walks, we gave up two, not many free bases to help them get momentum. I thought we really grinded out at bats, and again, used the word all weekend, erosion in these games. We didn’t get the timely hit per se to bust the game open, but I thought we just kept applying pressure and eventually took control of the game. I feel like the schedule that we’ve played had an impact. Again, I think we finished the last 12 games of the season, 11 of them were against top 10 teams, and the 11th one still hosted regionals and had spent time in the top 10. We faced a lot of good teams. We’ve had to learn how to fight, how to take a punch, how to stay in a ball game, and I thought our pitching and defense today gave us an opportunity to just keep staying in the fight. Addi [Fisher] was super sharp and really controlling her drop to both sides. Really proud of her use of the change up today. I thought that was a difference maker. Ris [Marisa Miller], one of the toughest players I’ve coached in my career. She seems to be a little bit of a ball magnet back there, but she just keeps on going. It can’t be said enough how good of a job she does of managing the game working with Chelsea [Wilkinson], the pitching coach and managing the pitchers, working with the umpires and all of the things that she does that don’t go into the box score that nobody talks about. All of that behind-the-scenes work, it’s really exciting, and I couldn’t be more happy and proud of her for doing some front of the scenes work with the bomb and getting us going. Just proud of the team and proud to be moving on and get one more week with our seniors.”

#11Addisen Fisher| So. | RHP

On her confidence in the circle…

“I just think the biggest thing, I have a team, an amazing team, behind me that makes it so easy to go out there and do my best. Honestly, again, I have to give all of the credit to them because no matter what, they’re going to have my back. If I give up a run, you bet they’re going to go get three more. It’s a great environment to be in, and I’m just really lucky to have a team that will fight for me just like I want to fight for them every day.”

#56 Marisa Miller| Sr. | C

On her home run…

“I was definitely very excited because I don’t hit very many. I think recently, I’ve not been doing great at the plate with some of my at-bats, so I feel like I was just trying to stay calm and just stay present in my at-bats. Just like Coach Tony said, just taking in data rather than damage. Just taking what I learned through each at-bat and how my swing looks and just trusting my process. I’ve done it before, and I feel like I’ve proven that I can compete just like anybody else. A lot of other girls have been stepping up at the plate, so I was just happy that today I could just do it for the team.”

Up Next: Georgia advances to its fourth-straight Super Regional against the winner of the Knoxville Regional. Scheduling for the Super Regional will be announced when made available.