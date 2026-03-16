Long security lines, hundreds of delays reported at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — Travelers are seeing major delays Monday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport following severe weather and ongoing staffing shortages at security checkpoints.

Travelers at some of the nation’s busiest airports are experiencing long lines at security checkpoints as TSA workers call in sick or quit because they are not getting paid during the partial shutdown.

Congress remains deadlocked on funding the Department of Homeland Security as Democrats demand an agreement first on changes to immigration enforcement.

Wait times at the airport’s main security checkpoint have topped two hours earlier Monday morning.

According to the airport’s website, the main checkpoint currently shows a 90-minute wait.

Data from FlightAware shows at least 430 flights delayed and another 230+ flights canceled at Hartsfield-Jackson.