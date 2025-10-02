Appeals court rejects Atlanta journalist’s bid to avoid deportation

ATLANTA — Salvadoran journalist Mario Guevara, who has been fighting deportation since his arrest by ICE this summer, has lost his latest legal battle.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta ruled against Guevara’s effort to block his deportation to El Salvador. The three-judge panel said there is no question he had a First Amendment right to attend and cover the No King’s Day protest in DeKalb County in June, where he was arrested, but noted the case was not about free speech.

Instead, judges found his immigration case was unlikely to succeed because he failed to file the correct paperwork to adjust his status.

Guevara, who is legally authorized to work in the U.S. while awaiting a green card, remains in ICE custody. His son, an American citizen, had filed an “alien relative” petition on his behalf, but the court said necessary filings were never completed.

The journalist’s detention has placed strain on his family. His eldest daughter, Catherine, said recent developments have been devastating. “I never thought we would find ourselves in this situation, victims of a justice system that should be protecting families not tearing them apart,” she said. She added that she has watched her father’s smile fade and fears deportation will dismantle the life her family has built in the U.S.

Speaking at a recent news conference, she described her father as central to their family. “My father may be a journalist for Georgia communities or even to the government but to me he’s the center of our family,” she said.

The ACLU of Georgia, which has been representing Guevara, has warned that deportation could come at any time. For now, there is still no official timeline for when he may be removed.