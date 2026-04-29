Two police chases lead to drug bust, arrests in car break-in cases

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Two separate police pursuits in DeKalb County led to the arrest of a drug suspect and two others accused of car break-ins.

Officers say the first chase began after a car fled a traffic stop along Canary Court. The pursuit ended in a crash along I-20 near Lee Street, where officers say they found several types of drugs in the vehicle, including ecstasy, marijuana and amphetamines.

Hours later, a second pursuit ended near Terry Mill Road after DeKalb County police spotted a vehicle connected to multiple car break-ins.

Police say two people ran from the vehicle, but both were later tracked down and arrested.