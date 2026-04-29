22-year-old arrested months after deadly shooting

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have made an arrest in connection with the murder of a 55-year-old man on the city’s southside.

Elijah Wilbon, 22, is facing multiple charges, including murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police say Wilbon is accused of fatally shooting Larry Battle, whose body was found in mid-January on Beeler Drive near Cleveland Avenue and I-75.

Authorities say Wilbon is currently being held in Cherokee County on unrelated charges.