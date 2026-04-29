Crime And Law

22-year-old arrested months after deadly shooting

By WSB Radio News Staff
Atlanta Police Department patrol car, evening
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have made an arrest in connection with the murder of a 55-year-old man on the city’s southside.

Elijah Wilbon, 22, is facing multiple charges, including murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police say Wilbon is accused of fatally shooting Larry Battle, whose body was found in mid-January on Beeler Drive near Cleveland Avenue and I-75.

Authorities say Wilbon is currently being held in Cherokee County on unrelated charges.

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