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Passenger removed from Delta flight after refusing to end phone call

By WSB Radio News Staff
Delta airlines FILE PHOTO: (Stefano Giammarco/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — A passenger on a Delta flight from Miami to Atlanta was removed after refusing to end a phone call while the plane was taxiing.

A Delta spokesperson says the crew repeatedly asked the passenger to hang up, but the situation escalated when the passenger became disruptive.

As a result, the plane returned to the gate, where the passenger was taken off the flight.

Other passengers on board were visibly upset.

“Please be considerate, consider yourself and the rest of us,” one passenger said.

The flight departed about an hour after its scheduled departure time.

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