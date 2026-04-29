New technology aims to help visually impaired navigate city more independently

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA — Peachtree Corners is rolling out new technology designed to help visually impaired people better navigate public spaces and gain more independence.

The system, called “Hear-2-There,” uses blue tooth beacons to send information to a mobile app, helping users move through locations, access menus and find restrooms more easily.

The idea was inspired by Dennis Hayes, who lost his vision to retinitis pigmentosa and brought the concept to the city.

“This restaurant has a pickup counter, a dartboard in the back corner,” Hayes said, describing how the technology can relay details about a space. He added it can also read menus.

Hayes says the technology provides a new level of independence.

“It sort of gives you a degree of independence that just wasn’t there before,” he said.

Peachtree Corners is the first city in the country to use the technology, which will be available citywide and provided free for two and a half years.

Jacob George, whose company developed the system, says the goal is to help users feel more comfortable navigating their surroundings.

“The only thing we’re trying to do initially right now is to describe that environment to them so then they feel comfortable kind of self-navigating,” George said.

Hayes says he hopes to see the technology expand to Atlanta and beyond.

WSB Radio’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story.