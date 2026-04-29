Roof collapses as fire tears through pair of businesses

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A two-alarm fire tore through a pair of businesses that share a building along Rockbridge Road.

Fire officials say the blaze broke out near Hambrick Road in a building that housed a convenience store and an auto repair business.

Captain Jaeson Daniels says the fire appeared to start inside the convenience store.

“Once we got there the building was heavily engulfed, we did experience a roof collapse during the incident but we were able to come outside of the structure and continue putting water on it and got it extinguished,” Daniels said.

He added crews arrived to find heavy flames coming from the double-occupancy building.

“What we encountered when we arrived was heavy flames coming from the building, it seemed to be a double occupancy building made up of a mechanic shop as well as a convenience store,” Daniels said.

No injuries were reported.

Officials say the fire caused extensive damage to the market and also impacted the adjacent auto repair business.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.