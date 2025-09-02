Judge denies request to suppress evidence in Apalachee High School shooting case

BARROW COUNTY, GA — A judge has denied a request from the father of the suspect in the Apalachee High School shooting to suppress certain evidence during his trial.

Barrow County Superior Court Judge Nicholas Primm filed the order under seal, saying it is necessary to safeguard Colin Gray’s right to a fair trial and an impartial jury.

This comes just days before the one-year anniversary of the deadly shooting.

Officials say 54-year-old Colin Gray is accused of giving his son Colt Gray, the gun used in the deadly attack that left two students and two teachers dead.

The judge heard evidence from prosecutors during an August hearing regarding a search of Gray’s home following the deadly shooting nearly a year ago.

Defense attorneys for Gray previously argued that the search and some statements made by Gray’s father were not properly obtained by investigators. District Attorney Brad Smith contended that even without a warrant, law enforcement on scene at Colin Gray’s home were granted access by Gray himself

It is not yet clear when Colin Gray will go on trial. Last month, he appeared in court. He faces multiple charges, including two counts of second-degree murder, 19 counts of second-degree cruelty to children, and four counts of reckless conduct.

Officials say Apalachee High School will be open this Thursday, which marks the anniversary of the shooting.