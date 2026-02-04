Former metro Atlanta mayor pleads guilty to trespassing charge

SOUTH FULTON, GA — Former South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau pleaded guilty to misdemeanor trespassing.

He was sentenced to 12 months of probation, 80 hours of community service, and ordered to stay off social media, just weeks before his scheduled trial.

Kamau lost his bid for re-election in November.

During his time in office, an audit found $70,000 in policy violations.

The guilty plea marks the conclusion of the case stemming from a 2023 trespassing incident.

Kamau’s sentence will run alongside any other requirements set by the court.