Audit finds $70K in policy violations by South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau

SOUTH FULTON, GA — A forensic audit of South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau’s spending found tens of thousands of dollars in expenses that violated city policy, according to auditors with the firm Baker Tilly. The report cites unapproved travel and purchases totaling more than $70,000 over a two-year period.

“We saw several violations of the travel and P-card policies,” said Chris Kalafatis of Baker Tilly during a recent city meeting.

Mayor Kamau, who has already announced he will not seek re-election, responded by saying the audit is being used to single him out unfairly. He argued that city policies were sometimes unclear and claimed the audit also uncovered questionable expenses in other departments.

“I have absolutely no problem being accountable for all of these things; I just want to be treated fairly,” Kamau said.

However, City Council members pushed back, insisting the findings are clear and the mayor must repay the taxpayers. Councilmember Helen Willis dismissed the mayor’s concerns, stating, “You’re going to owe us even more money based off of the audit. We’re not treating you unfairly; you’re not taking any accountability.”

Kamau also said the freezing of his accounts has made it difficult to govern effectively in the final months of his term. The forensic audit comes as tensions remain high within city leadership over financial transparency and accountability.

