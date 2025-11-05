Local

South Fulton mayor’s race heads to runoff as incumbent Khalid Kamau falls short

By WSB Radio News Staff
SOUTH FULTON, GA — The race for mayor of South Fulton is heading to a runoff between Carmalitha Gumbs and Mark Baker, marking a major change in leadership for the city.

Current Mayor Khalid Kamau, who goes by “Mayor Kobi,” finished near the bottom of the nine-candidate field after a term marked by controversy. Kamau trailed the top contenders by thousands of votes and will leave office after just one term.

“This job has grown me so much,” Kamau said following the results. At one point during his term, he had indicated he wouldn’t seek re-election, citing the challenges of being a full-time mayor on part-time pay. “Being mayor is also about showing up for countless school programs, church anniversaries, parades, and more,” he said.

Kamau’s tenure has drawn scrutiny over questions about his spending and travel, as well as an ongoing criminal trespassing charge stemming from a 2023 arrest. He has pleaded not guilty in that case.

“I have absolutely no problem being accountable for all of these things; I just want to be treated fairly,” Kamau said.

The runoff between Gumbs and Baker will determine the next mayor of South Fulton.

