South Fulton mayor appears in court for plea hearing on trespassing charges

SOUTH FULTON, GA — Outgoing South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau arrived late in court Tuesday for a final plea hearing that will determine whether his criminal case proceeds to trial.

Due to his tardiness, the judge previously issued a bench warrant for his arrest, according to WSB Radio’s Lisa Nicholas.

However, Kamau’s attorney has not yet arrived.

He was arrested in 2023 for allegedly trespassing and breaking into a lake house along Cascade Palmetto Highway in Fairburn.

He told police the property was his dream home and he wanted to buy it.

Kamau pleaded not guilty in September to the trespassing charge.

The felony burglary charge was dropped earlier in the year.