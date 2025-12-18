Final motions hearing held for father of accused Apalachee High School shooter

BARROW COUNTY, GA — A final motions hearing is underway at the Barrow County Courthouse for the father of the accused Apalachee High School shooter, ahead of his trial set to begin in February.

Colin Gray appeared in court as part of a hearing addressing several legal issues before the trial. A Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent and an investigator with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were called to testify. At issue are questions surrounding consent related to a cell phone search and the validity of search warrants.

Gray is accused of giving his 14-year-old son, Colt Gray, access to the gun used in the shooting at Apalachee High School. The shooting left four people dead and nine others injured.

Jury selection and trial proceedings are scheduled to begin February 9.