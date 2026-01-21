Atlanta-based Delta Airlines offers flexibility with flights ahead of winter storm

ATLANTA — A popular Atlanta-based airline is working to help passengers impacted by the upcoming winter storm.

Delta Airlines is offering flexibility to passengers by allowing them to change their travel with no fees added.

Delta officials say if a flight is canceled or a delay causes a misconnect, Delta will work with customers to rebook on the next available flight.

Passengers who would like to adjust their travel are encouraged to visit Delta.com or the app.

“Delta encourages customers to watch their flight status closely on delta.com or the app for the latest information,” Delta Airlines officials said. “Customers can have updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email. Delta will provide customers with as much notice as possible about changes to flight schedules.”