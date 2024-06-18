Los Angeles Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey signs record rookie deal, Jim Harbaugh impressed

ATHENS — Former Georgia football receiver Ladd McConkey has reportedly signed a 4-year contract that will pay him the most guaranteed money for the 34th overall pick of an NFL draft in history, all the details of which were not available at the time of his publication.

McConkey, an explosive receiver expected to make an immediate impact with the Los Angeles Chargers, played in nine games for the Bulldogs last season and caught 30 passes for 478 yards and two touchdowns.

McConkey did so despite missing four games at the start of the season with a back injury as well as the final game of the regular season, against Georgia Tech, on account of an ankle sprain.

